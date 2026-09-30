Traffic violations in the United States are measured in different ways, depending on the jurisdiction where the driver is registered. The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has a Violation Points System that allows it to identify and penalize those who commit violations.

Each state has its own system for assigning points, suspending, and even revoking a driver’s license, as well as violations that, on their own, can trigger these consequences.

How does New York’s Points System work?

According to the New York DMV on its official page in the “Points and Penalties” section:

“For points to be added to your driving record, you must be convicted of the traffic violation. The total points are calculated based on the date of the violation, not the date of the conviction. To calculate your point total, the violations committed in the last 24 months are added up.”

When the 24 months pass, the points are no longer counted, but they remain on your record while the conviction remains in effect, something your insurance company could use to raise your premium.

On the other hand, if a driver receives 6 or more points in an 18-month period, they must pay a Driver Responsibility Assessment (DRA) fee.

When 11 or more points are accumulated, the DMV can suspend the driver’s license.

Which violations automatically add 11 points?

The number of points assigned depends on the severity of the violation:

Speed limit not specified: 3 points .

Speeding 1 to 10 mph over the permitted limit: 3 points .

Driving 11 to 20 mph over the permitted limit: 4 points .

Driving 21 to 30 mph over the permitted limit: 6 points .

Driving 31 to 40 mph over the permitted limit: 8 points .

Driving more than 40 mph over the permitted limit: 11 points .

Speeding in a work zone: 8 points .

Alcohol- or drug-related driving incident: 11 points .

Aggravated unlicensed operation: 11 points .

A high-clearance vehicle striking a bridge: 8 points .

Reckless driving: 5 points .

Passing a stopped school bus: 8 points .

Leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury: 5 points .

Failure to exercise due care: 5 points .

Facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation: 5 points .

Engaging in contests or speed races: 5 points .

Inadequate brakes on an employer’s vehicle: 4 points .

Following too closely: 4 points .

Using a mobile phone or portable electronic device while driving: 5 points .

Improper passing, unsafe lane change, driving left of center or in the wrong direction: 3 points .

Violation related to a traffic light, stop sign, or yield sign: 3 points .

Failure to yield the right of way: 3 points .

Violation at a railroad crossing: 5 points .

Leaving the scene of an incident involving property damage or injury to a domestic animal: 3 points .

Violation of safety rules for children under 16: 3 points .

Inadequate brakes while driving an employer’s vehicle: 2 points .

Any other traffic violation: 2 points.

Suspensions: Defined or indefinite?

The DMV distinguishes between fixed suspensions, that is, those that have a start and end date, and indefinite suspensions, which do not end until the driver meets the requested requirements or actions.

A driver’s license is usually suspended for a set period when:

The driver was found guilty of charges for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Too many points were accumulated.

They did not follow the rules established for young drivers.

The corresponding insurance was not paid.

By contrast, an indefinite suspension may occur when the driver:

Did not respond to a traffic ticket.

Did not pay the Driver Responsibility Assessment (DRA).

Did not file the corresponding report after an accident.

Owes child support.

Owes tax debts to the state of New York.

Did not have liability insurance.

What the numbers say: 2026 road crashes

The New York City Police Department reported the figures for September 2026 compared with 2025.

According to the report, during 2026, the following were recorded:

61,331 collisions: -2.03%

27,040 injury collisions: -0.98%

36,655 total injuries: -0.07%

22,910 motor vehicles: -0.15%

3,790 two-wheeled motor vehicles: +3.19%

147 deaths: -6.37%

What does Vision Zero propose?

Vision Zero is New York City’s Road Safety strategy, based on the premise that deaths and serious injuries from traffic crashes can be prevented through changes in street design, enforcement, education, and public policy.

This initiative began in 2014 and has a municipal investment of US$4.5 billion through fiscal year 2028. In September 2026, NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani presented Vision Zero Reimagined , a 10-year plan that aims to:

Redesign the streets considered the most dangerous.

Install enhanced natural lighting and other improvements at at least 1,000 intersections per year.

Deepen the enforcement of , which allows speed limits to be reduced in certain areas. Sammy’s Law , which allows speed limits to be reduced in certain areas.

Expand automated enforcement systems.

Create the Super Speeder program , aimed at drivers who repeatedly accumulate serious violations, in addition to strengthening enforcement against the so-called ghost plates used to evade cameras and fines.

Encourage more secure forms of transportation, such as walking, using public transit, bicycles, and other micromobility options.

Establish stricter safety rules for electric bikes and scooters.

According to City Hall, since the launch of Vision Zero, traffic deaths have fallen by around 30%, and the goal is to bring them to zero.