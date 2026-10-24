Orange peels, bay leaves, and cinnamon sticks can be combined to prepare a homemade air freshener that can scent different rooms in the home in a simple and economical way.

When boiled in water, these ingredients release aromatic compounds that disperse with the steam and create a citrus, herbal, and spicy fragrance. In addition, it is made with fruit scraps that would normally end up in the trash.

What is boiling orange peels with bay leaves and cinnamon for?

Boiling orange peels with bay leaves and cinnamon is a homemade alternative for scenting rooms without the need to use commercial sprays or scented candles.

When heated, these ingredients release volatile aromatic compounds that disperse through the air. Each of them contributes a different characteristic.

Orange peels contain essential oils in limonene, the compound responsible for the citrus aroma. Bay leaves add the herbal note through their compounds, among which is 1,8-cineole. Cinnamon contains cinnamaldehyde, and it is what provides a sweet and spicy fragrance.

This type of preparation is known as simmer pot and allows you to scent spaces and neutralize odors that linger after cooking certain foods such as fried foods, fish, or onion.

How to use this homemade air freshener correctly

To prepare this simmer pot, you need:

Peels from one or two oranges.

Between 3 and 5 bay leaves.

2 or 3 cinnamon sticks.

Between 3 and 4 cups of water, approximately 750 ml to 1 liter.

Add the peels, bay leaves, and cinnamon sticks to a pot and fill with water until the ingredients are covered. Then, bring the mixture to a boil and reduce the heat to the lowest setting, with the pot uncovered so the steam can disperse along with the aroma.

Check the water level and add more if necessary to prevent the pot from running dry and the ingredients from burning. Do not leave the pot unattended with the heat on and turn it off once the desired fragrance has been achieved.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends avoiding excessive humidity levels, so it advises keeping it between 30% and 50% to reduce the chances of mold appearing.