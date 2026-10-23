The October 2026 Social Security Administration payment schedule (SSA) will have two important dates next week: Wednesday the 28th, when the last round of regular deposits for certain retirees and beneficiaries will be made, and Friday the 30th, when another payment is scheduled for those who receive the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program in November .

Who receives Social Security on Wednesday, October 28

On Wednesday, October 28, beneficiaries of Social Security whose birth date falls between the 21st and 31st of any month will be paid, as long as they are included in the regular Wednesday payment schedule.

This round may include people who receive retirement, Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), and survivor benefits. The date corresponds to the fourth Wednesday of October, reserved for the group whose birth date falls in the last part of the month.

The usual schedule for beneficiaries who began receiving Social Security after April 1997 is as follows:

Born from the 1st to the 10th: the second Wednesday of the month.

Born from the 11th to the 20th: third Wednesday of the month.

Born from the 21st to the 31st: fourth Wednesday of the month.

Which beneficiaries will receive another Social Security deposit on Friday, October 30

On Friday, October 30, the SSI deposit corresponding to November 2026 is scheduled. This payment is aimed at people who qualify for the program, including low-income older adults, people with disabilities, and blind people who meet the established requirements.

Since November 1 falls on a Sunday, the payment for November is moved up to Friday, October 30.