When it is necessary to clean the home, there are people who prefer to minimize the use of toxic chemical products to care for their children or pets. One of the most used ingredients in homemade cleaning recipes is vinegar.

To take advantage of its benefits and a better aroma, mixing it with lemon peels can produce an aromatic cleaner with few ingredients. Find out on which surfaces it can be used and which should be avoided because of their reaction.

What is mixing white vinegar with orange peels for

The combination of white vinegar with lemon peels makes it possible to create a homemade cleaner that helps remove dirt, mineral deposits, and some traces of grease.

White vinegar contains acetic acid, a compound that reacts with mineral deposits and helps dissolve them, particularly when it comes to calcium carbonate deposits generated by hard water.

Likewise, lemon peels contain limonene, a natural compound that is present in their essential oils. Because of its nonpolar chemical nature, this compound has an affinity for fats and oils and can act as a solvent and facilitate their removal, as well as scent the solution.

On which surfaces can this homemade cleaner be used

According to a University of California publication, the preparation of white vinegar with citrus peels can be used to clean:

Glass doors: help remove stains and surface mineral deposits.

Showers allow cleaning of some limescale buildup and hard water residue.

Toilets can be used to remove dirt and certain mineral stains.

Microwave interior: helps clean food residue and surface stains.

Rust stains may facilitate the removal of some light stains.

Cutting boards: the university includes this use, although it is important to clarify that the mixture does not guarantee disinfection.

It should not be used on surfaces such as marble, granite, or other natural stones, since the acidity of the vinegar can affect the material.

How to prepare the mixture of white vinegar with orange peels

The University of California shares a recipe that makes it possible to use citrus peels to make a homemade cleaner.

First, prepare the peels and place them inside a clean glass jar, and add the vinegar until it completely covers the peels. Then, seal the container tightly and let it sit for two to three weeks in a cool, dark place away from direct light.

After the time has passed, remove the peels and solids from the mixture with a strainer and fill a spray bottle halfway to dilute with water. Then, spray a small amount on a compatible surface and wipe with a cloth. Rinse when appropriate, especially on surfaces that come into contact with food.