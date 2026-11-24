New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law Tuesday that bans the production, distribution and sale of toys with built-in artificial intelligence (AI) agents for the next five years. The law takes effect in three months and adds to other restrictive policies on the technology.

The law targets toys such as stuffed animals, dolls and robots that use AI chatbots, connected to the internet, to talk with very young children, and that are hitting the market pitched as educational tools and learning aids, but can carry a range of privacy and psychological risks.

Why did New York ban AI toys?

More than 150 child protection organizations and experts from around the world sent an open letter Monday to executives at Amazon and eBay, two major e-commerce platforms, urging them to remove AI toys marketed as “friends” or “emotional companions” until they undergo safety testing.

A statement from the governor says tests conducted by a U.S. consumer group on a sample of these toys marketed to children ages 3 to 12 found that some talked about sexual topics, helped children look for matches and expressed displeasure when the child left them.

“These toys had few or no parental controls, and the safety boundaries weakened the longer the conversation went on. In addition, some toys could record a child’s voice or scan their face,” the note adds.

When does the ban take effect and what fines does it set?

Violators of the law, which takes effect in 90 days, face civil fines of up to $15,000 a day for each offense, enforced by the New York attorney general’s office. Because the effective date falls after the Christmas gift-buying season, authorities urged parents to keep the risks in mind when shopping.

Hochul signed another AI regulation aimed at minors in October to keep companies from activating chatbot features that “encourage emotional dependence, facilitate self-harm or involve children in sexually explicit conversations” after several cases in the country in which the technology played a role in youth suicides.

According to the statement, New York state aims to position itself as a global leader in online protections for children, and it has also put in place broad restrictive AI laws such as the pioneering RAISE Act, which requires frontier AI companies to register and meet transparency and safety requirements.

Source: EFE.