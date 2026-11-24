Although the washing machine is one of the appliances most used in homes, not everyone knows how to maintain it properly. One of the most common habits is to close the door immediately after removing the clean clothes, a practice that encourages moisture to build up inside.

At the end of the wash cycle, water and detergent residue can remain in the drum and on the rubber door gasket. These conditions promote the growth of microorganisms and the appearance of bad odors.

To prevent that, there is a simple trick that requires no cleaning products and costs nothing extra: leave the washer door open after each load.

Why you should leave the washer door open after each load

Leaving the washer door open allows air to circulate inside the appliance and helps the water left in the drum and in the folds of the rubber gasket evaporate.

Manufacturers such as Bosch and Samsung recommend making this part of your maintenance routine. The goal is to keep moisture from being trapped inside the appliance for long periods.

Among the main benefits of this habit are:

Preventing mold from forming on the rubber gasket.

Reducing moisture buildup in the drum.

Keeping bad odors from clinging to clothes.

Helping the appliance’s interior dry naturally.

Keeping hard-to-reach areas in better condition.

This practice is especially useful for front-loading washers, whose tight seals prevent air from circulating when the door stays closed.

How long should you leave the washer door open?

In its washing machine maintenance guide, Bosch recommends leaving the door open for about 30 minutes after each load to prevent moisture buildup and mold.

Samsung, for its part, advises keeping it open until the inside is completely dry after cleaning the rubber gasket.

The amount of time needed can vary depending on the temperature, humidity and ventilation in the room. For that reason, there is no universal time that works for every home.

There is no need to leave the door wide open all day. Just allow air to circulate until the moisture is gone. In homes with small children or pets, it is important to take extra precautions to avoid accidents.

Why you should also leave the detergent drawer open

The drum is not the only part of the washer where water residue can collect. The compartment where detergent and fabric softener go can also become a source of dirt and bad odors.

For that reason, it is a good idea to leave the detergent drawer slightly open after using the appliance and to clean it regularly to remove leftover laundry products.

Another Bosch tip is to wipe the rubber gasket dry after each use, especially the folds, where small amounts of water often collect.

How to keep the washer and clothes from smelling damp

In addition to leaving the door open after each wash, there are other habits that help keep the appliance in good condition.

Among the main recommendations are:

Remove the clothes as soon as the cycle ends

Use the amount of detergent recommended by the manufacturer

Clean the filter regularly and run the drum-cleaning cycles recommended for each model.