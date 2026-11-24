Deep-frying a turkey for Thanksgiving can go wrong in seconds when there’s too much oil in the pot. Once the bird goes in, the oil rises over the rim and can spill onto the burner below . Fire officials warn that the flames can then spread over the whole fryer.

The risk comes on the busiest day of the year for kitchen fires. The National Fire Protection Association estimates that U.S. fire departments responded to 1,139 home cooking fires on Thanksgiving Day 2024, 321% above the daily average.

The NFPA discourages frying turkeys in oil at all. It points to infrared fryers, air fryers and electric turkey fryers as safer options. For anyone frying the traditional way on Thursday, the fix for an overfilled pot takes a few minutes and some tap water.

Why does too much oil cause turkey fryer fires?

A whole turkey takes up a lot of room in the pot. If the oil starts close to the rim, lowering the bird in pushes the extra oil over the edge. On outdoor propane fryers, the flame sits right under the pot.

Water in the pot or on the bird makes the overflow worse. Oil heated to 350 degrees turns water into steam instantly. The steam expands fast and makes the oil foam up and splatter.

That’s why the USDA says to fry only a fresh or fully thawed turkey, patted dry and never stuffed. The agency also recommends birds of 12 pounds or less. For a bigger turkey, fry the breasts, wings and legs separately.

Water in the pot or on the bird makes the overflow worse. Oil heated to 350 degrees turns water into steam instantly.

How do you measure oil for a deep-fried turkey before you start?

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service and several university extension programs recommend a water test. Do it with the turkey still in its wrapper, before any marinade or seasoning. Do it well before the burner is lit.

Set the empty pot on flat, level ground and lower the wrapped turkey into it in the fryer basket.

Add water until it covers the bird by 1 to 2 inches.

Lift the turkey out and mark the water level, or measure from the rim down to the water with a ruler.

Pour out the water and dry the pot and basket completely.

Fill the pot with oil up to your mark.

Heat the oil to 350 degrees and lower the turkey slowly. The USDA puts frying time at about three to five minutes per pound. The bird is done when it reaches 165 degrees in the thickest part of the breast, the innermost thigh and the wing.

Keep a fire extinguisher close by. If the oil catches fire, never use water on it. Water spreads burning oil instead of putting it out.