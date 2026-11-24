The U.S. State Department explains on its official website that for people with child support debt, there is a set amount at which they are not allowed to apply for a U.S. passport.

When submitting Form DS-11 to apply for this international ID, it is not only essential to gather all the required documents, but also to have paid off any outstanding obligations. Otherwise, processing can stop until they are resolved in the relevant state or states.

The Debt That Prevents U.S. Passports From Being Issued

According to the official information, before applying for a U.S. passport, it is essential to pay overdue child support debts.

“ If you owe more than $2,500, we cannot issue you a U.S. passport ,” Travel State says.

In addition, if you already have a valid U.S. passport, the debt may be grounds for revoking that document. In that case, the State Department will notify the holder by email or by mail.

“Contact the state where you owe the debt to learn about payment options. After you pay the debt to the state, you will be eligible to apply for a new U.S. passport,” it says.

What Happens if I Already Submitted My U.S. Passport Application but Owe This Debt?

In these cases, the steps to follow are as follows:

Pay the outstanding debt to the state agency in all the relevant states

Each state will then notify the Department of Health and Human Services that the payment was made (HHS)

HHS will remove the name from its records and notify the State Department of the change, a process that can take 2 to 3 weeks

The State Department will verify that the debtor’s name has been removed from the list

The passport application will continue to be processed

It is important to keep in mind that people with seriously delinquent IRS debt — which in 2026 is more than $66,000 — will also have trouble applying for a passport.

“In general, the State Department will not issue passports to taxpayers after receiving a certification of seriously delinquent tax debt from the IRS. The State Department may also deny a taxpayer’s passport application or revoke their current passport,” the federal tax agency says.