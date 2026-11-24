Bill Gates, cofounder of Microsoft, said that artificial intelligence (AI) has already surpassed the programming skills he developed since he was a teenager. The businessman explained that by late 2025 he could see that his abilities in the field had become “obsolete”.

The statement came during an interview with The Observer published on Oct. 25 of this year, in which Gates also spoke about AI’s impact on work and the abilities machines could surpass in the coming years.

What Bill Gates said about his programming skills

Gates recalled that he began programming when he was 13 and explained that, by late 2025, he had found that his skills were no longer on par with artificial intelligence systems.

“I could see that my programming skills had basically become obsolete”, he said, referring to the programming abilities he had developed over decades.

When he was young, Gates dreamed of becoming the best programmer in the world, but he said that goal is no longer possible for a person: “That day passed a long time ago”.

The businessman linked the shift to the advance of artificial intelligence and described the current moment as an “evolutionary event”.

He also said machines will lead advances in math, science and engineering. “AIs are better than humans at those things. We are at a pretty dramatic moment in history,” he said.

The change Bill Gates sees ahead for work

Gates suggested that artificial intelligence could take over different kinds of job skills. In particular, he pointed to three areas:

Invention skills.

Administrative or office work skills.

Human physical labor skills, with the development of humanoid robots.

The Microsoft cofounder also warned about the impact this transformation could have on employment. He described a scenario in which companies might choose to “hire the robot, fire the human and not look back”.

Gates also said the transition could reduce revenues for safety nets, making it harder to fund the support needed during the technological shift.

For that reason, he proposed studying an artificial intelligence tax to raise money from the productivity generated by these technologies. He also suggested that some jobs could be reserved for humans and banned for AI.

At the same time, Gates said technology can be used to speed up drug discovery and help cut waiting lists in the health care system.