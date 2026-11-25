A 92-year-old man got bored two months into retirement and applied at Chick-fil-A. Now customers worry when he doesn't show up.

Gilbert Martin, a 92-year-old known to customers as “Mr. Gil,” has worked for the past six years as a dining host at the Chick-fil-A on Oleander Drive in Wilmington, North Carolina.

He works Monday through Friday, cleaning tables and floors, restocking sauces, and keeping trays moving, according to WRAL.

He is so popular that regulars ask for him when he’s missing. “He had to take a couple days off, I think he had a cold,” owner and operator Mike Perdue told. “People were so concerned, it was crazy. They were asking ‘Where’s Mr. Gil?’”

Gilbert Martin’s story from retirement to working at 92 years old

Martin spent decades working in the natural gas industry. After he retired, he took a job as a greeter at Sam’s Club, where he stayed for more than 12 years until his position was eliminated.

Staying home didn’t last long: “After two months, I got bored and put in an application,” he said.

His working experience at Chick-fil-A with 92 years old

Martin says his job goes beyond keeping the dining room in order. “I make sure the tables are clean and the floor is clean,” he told WECT. “But the main thing is I take care of people out here first.”

He says his schedule gives him more chances to be there for others. “I get a lot of people that are coming in, have just been to the doctor, and got bad news,” he said. “I’m able to be an encourager. The Lord gave me that.”

In a statement to People.com, Martin said that meeting customers and coworkers over the past six years has become “such a special part of my life.”

Gilbert Martin's working experience at Chick-fil-A with 92 years old Fuente: YouTube - WRAL

What do their coworkers say about him?

Local owner, Perdue, said that Martin represents the “care and hospitality” the restaurant hopes to offer its guests. “He brings joy to our team members and guests through his genuine warmth, work ethic, and servant heart.”

“He’s a great person, you don’t come across too many people like that,” Perdue told WECT.

Even at 92 years old he has no plans to leave the job

Martin says he doesn’t think much about his age. “If you enjoy what you’re doing, it’s not work, and I look forward to coming in,” he said. “It’s crazy, isn’t it?”

He told WRAL he doesn’t plan to go anywhere else, and he invites customers to say hello when they see him at work. “I hope my story reminds others that it’s never too late to keep doing what you love,” he told People.

“I don’t know what 92 is supposed to feel like, but I feel great,” Martin emphasized.