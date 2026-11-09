EBT card use now faces new restrictions in South Carolina, Montana, North Dakota and Virginia. Beneficiaries of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will not be able to use those funds to buy certain products considered junk food.

The restrictions are intended to steer food assistance toward more nutritious products and reduce the purchase of foods with little nutritional value.

Which products are banned when paying with an EBT card?

Restrictions vary by state, but they mainly cover sugary drinks, sodas, energy drinks and candy.

South Carolina : soda, sweetened drinks, energy drinks and candy or sweets.

Montana : high-sugar drinks, energy drinks, candy and prepared desserts.

North Dakota : sugary drinks, energy drinks and candy.

Virginia: sweetened drinks.

Why are these restrictions being applied to EBT cards in South Carolina, Montana, North Dakota and Virginia?

The measure stems from an initiative by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to change which products can be bought with SNAP benefits. The agency is promoting these restrictions through special waivers that allow states to exclude foods and drinks it considers to have low nutritional value, such as soda and candy.

The official goal is to promote healthier eating among beneficiaries and direct public funds toward options with greater nutritional value. The initiative is part of changes pushed by the Trump administration in the food assistance program.

What other states have restrictions on buying junk food?

In addition to South Carolina, Montana, North Dakota and Virginia, eight other states already have restrictions on purchases made with EBT cards.