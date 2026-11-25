A 78-year-old DoorDash driver received nearly $1 million in donations so he could retire. But he will keep delivering: "I feel good being useful".

Richard Pulley, a 78-year-old DoorDash driver from eastern Tennessee, became known across the country in March 2026, when a customer posted a doorbell-camera video of him slowly climbing her front steps to deliver a Starbucks order.

Brittany Smith, the customer who received the order, posted the doorbell video on social media and asked for help finding him. “He should be retired living his best life,” she wrote on TikTok. After tracking him down, she started a GoFundMe so the 78-year-old could stop working.

Within days, a fundraiser for him and his wife, Brenda, had raised hundreds of thousands of dollars. The campaign ended up raising $960,000 from about 32,000 donations, and the couple had enough to stop working, according to NBC News.

But Pulley said he plans to keep delivering. “I feel good being useful,” he said.

Why did Pulley go back to work after retirement?

Pulley had retired at 65, but he returned to work after Brenda lost her job at an insurance company. “When she left, it really put a pinch on us to pay bills,” he told TODAY.com. The couple receives a Social Security payment, but it wasn’t enough to cover their bills and medication.

“When you’re past your mid-70s, there’s not exactly a line of people waiting to hire you,” Brenda told NBC. So they turned to DoorDash. For more than a year, Brenda drove and Richard delivered the orders. He completed nearly 6,000 deliveries.

The video that went viral and raised almost $1 million

The customer, Brittany Smith, recorded the delivery on March 10 in Manchester, Tennessee. She posted the clip on Facebook and TikTok, asking for help finding him. “Help me find this precious man!” she wrote.

Once she tracked him down, she launched a GoFundMe titled “Give Richard a Chance to Rest Again.” It raised more than $500,000 in its first two days, according to People. Smith met the couple at a local restaurant to share the news.

“It’s taking a lot of pressure off of us… and making life livable once again,” Pulley told WSMV. “It’s just really difficult to believe that there are so many people that are that generous to try to help us,” Brenda said. “People that don’t even know us.”

DoorDash also contributed $20,000 to the fundraiser and sent a gift to Smith.

The video that went viral and raised almost $1 million for Richard and Brenda Pulley. Fuente: YouTube - CBS Evening News

Why will Pulley still not retire?

Pulley said the financial pressure pushed him into gig work, but the job gave him something he didn’t expect. “I taught myself how to be a good worker again,” he said.

“They’ve set my wife and I up so that we can live a more comfortable life,” he said of the donors. “But after a week or two of this and it cools down, we’ll get back to work because I feel good being useful.”