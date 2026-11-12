The Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries keeps posted the rules employers must follow when making schedule changes without advance notice for employees.

This protection under the labor law applies to everyone employed by large employers -500 people or more- in retail, hotel or food service sectors.

What Oregon labor law says about changing employees’ schedules without notice

Officials explain that the work schedule must be provided in writing to each employee at least 14 calendar days in advance.

If a worker’s schedule is changed -even if only for one day- and they were not specifically notified, an extra payment must be made, equivalent to one additional hour of work.

This payment must be made whenever more than 30 minutes are added to the work schedule; the date, start time or end time of the shift is changed while keeping the same number of hours; or an extra or on-call shift is added.

“If you ask to work additional shifts, the extra compensation on top of your hourly pay does not apply,” it says.

What exceptions does labor law include to this rule?

The extra compensation outlined above does not have to be paid when schedule changes could not be properly notified to the worker because of force majeure, such as a natural disaster.

The factors covered include:

Floods

Earthquakes

Volcanic eruptions

Tsunamis

Wildfires

Snowstorms

Extreme temperatures

Fires

Explosions

Wars

Civil unrest

Oregon labor law: what it says about rest between shifts

The rules say that, unless explicitly requested by the worker, it is not legal to call an employee in to work during the first 10 hours after the end of their shift.

“If you are scheduled for a consecutive shift with less than 10 hours in between, your employer must pay you time and a half your regular wage,” it explains.