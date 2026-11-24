Anyone who wants to apply to start receiving retirement benefits must meet the program’s eligibility requirements and also follow the timing rules set by the Social Security Administration (SSA).

The SSA allows people to file for retirement in advance at any time of year, depending on the month they want benefits to begin.

Why will applications submitted too early be rejected?

The SSA will automatically reject any application filed more than four months in advance, because that is the earliest a person can apply.

The agency allows a retirement application to be filed up to four months before the month when benefits are to begin. Applications submitted earlier than that do not meet the agency’s deadline.

According to the SSA, the filing date should be planned based on the month chosen to start collecting benefits.

What requirements must be met to apply for retirement benefits?

To qualify for retirement benefits from Social Security in the United States, workers must meet two conditions:

Be at least 62 years old, which is the minimum age to begin receiving retirement benefits.

Earn 40 work credits, which generally equals about 10 years in jobs covered by Social Security.

Credits are earned through work and paying Social Security taxes. In 2026, one credit is earned for every US$1,890 in covered earnings, up to a maximum of four credits per year.

When do retirement payments begin?

The first payment is received during the month after the one the person chose to begin collecting benefits.

For example, if a worker chooses November as the month retirement begins, they will receive their first payment in December.

How are payment amounts calculated?

Social Security calculates retirement benefits based on each person’s lifetime earnings. To determine the amount, it mainly uses these factors.

The 35 highest-earning years: the SSA selects the years in which the worker earned the highest wages.

Wage indexing: past earnings are adjusted to reflect changes in average wages in the United States over time.

Retirement age: starting benefits before full retirement age reduces the monthly payment. By contrast, delaying benefits until age 70 can increase it.