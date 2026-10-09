Netflix added a horror film to its U.S. catalog called Crimson Peak, a film directed by Guillermo del Toro that combines mystery, supernatural phenomena, and family secrets, a perfect option for those looking for a story set in an old mansion, with an unsettling atmosphere.

The production features a star-studded cast: there are world-renowned actors such as Mia Wasikowska, Tom Hiddleston, and Jessica Chastain, who play various characters that throughout the film intertwine with a series of strange events that turn the young writer’s residence into a place full of threats.

With a runtime of less than two hours, Crimson Peak offers a combination of dark romance, fantasy, and horror. Its arrival in the U.S. catalog during October also coincides with the Halloween season, when supernatural stories take center stage among the options to watch at home.

What is Crimson Peak, the horror film that arrived on Netflix, about?

The story follows Edith Cushing, a young writer who falls in love with Thomas Sharpe, a British aristocrat with a mysterious past, who after they marry, she moves with him to a family mansion, where his sister Lucille also lives. It is there that the supernatural apparitions feed on her suspicions about the place and the people who inhabit it.

The film builds suspense through its setting, the conflicts between the characters, and a constant sense of threat in a mansion where its hallways, deteriorated rooms, and dark corners hide secrets that Edith begins to uncover as the story progresses.

Who stars in Guillermo del Toro’s horror film?

The cast brings together a star-studded lineup, that is, well-known Hollywood actors who play key characters in the mystery surrounding the mansion; they are:

Mia Wasikowska : plays Edith Cushing, the writer who moves to the property and begins to investigate its secrets.

Tom Hiddleston : brings Thomas Sharpe to life, the aristocrat who marries Edith and takes her to live in the family residence.

Jessica Chastain : plays Lucille Sharpe, Thomas’s sister, whose presence is part of the story’s mystery.

Charlie Hunnam: portrays Alan McMichael, a doctor linked to Edith since before her marriage.

The film is directed by Guillermo del Toro, a Mexican filmmaker known for his stories with fantastical elements and supernatural creatures.

How long is Crimson Peak and what kind of horror does it offer?

Netflix added the horror film on October 1, 2026, which has a duration of less than 2 hours, that is, 1 hour and 59 minutes. Its premise combines gothic horror, romance, mystery, and fantasy, with a story that unfolds in a mansion marked by deterioration and inexplicable phenomena.