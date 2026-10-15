Halloween is approaching and many households in the United States are beginning to prepare for one of the spookiest celebrations of the fall. Skulls, ghosts and pumpkins are some of the decorations that allow different spaces to be transformed with a spooky aesthetic, without having to spend too much money.

In this context, Dollar Tree offers a section of items for the season with prices starting at $1, including decorative figures, balloons and accessories that can help set the mood inside and outside the home.

What Halloween decorations does Dollar Tree sell for less than $3

Dollar Tree offers different options to decorate the home during Halloween, with items that cost between $1 and $3 per unit in the store’s official catalog. Some of the available products are:

Plastic skulls : they measure 6 by 4.25 inches and cost $1.50 each.

Foam pumpkins : they belong to the seasonal collection and come in various styles and colors for a price of $1.50 per unit.

Polyurethane foam tombstones : they measure 17 by 11.5 inches and are priced at $1.50 each.

Polyester hanging ghosts : they measure 36 by 26 inches and cost $1.50 each.

Latex balloons with spooky designs : they come in packs of 12 for $1.25.

Halloween-themed plastic ornaments : they have various designs and cost $1 per unit.

Halloween tinsel garland : it is available in various designs for $1.50.

LED lanterns : they are part of the seasonal collection and cost $1.50 each.

Seasonal Halloween-themed garland: they come in different designs, are sold individually, and cost $3.

Dollar Tree also offers linkable chains in various colors, lawn stakes and articulated felt figures to decorate walls, with prices of $1.50 per unit.

When is Halloween celebrated and why is it celebrated?

Halloween is celebrated every year on October 31 and is one of the most popular holidays in the United States, where the date is associated with costumes, decorated pumpkins, candy and themed activities. However, its origins date back to a much older tradition than today’s celebrations.

According to HISTORY, the history website, in its article “Halloween: Origins, Movies & Traditions,” the holiday has roots in Samhain, a celebration of the ancient Celtic peoples that marked the end of the harvest season and the beginning of the darkest part of the year, since it was believed that during that night the boundary between the world of the living and that of the dead became more blurred, so people lit bonfires and used costumes to protect themselves from spirits.

Over the centuries, these customs combined with Christian traditions related to All Saints’ Day, which is celebrated on November 1. In this sense, the eve began to be known as All Hallows´Eve, from which Halloween derives, and, later, the celebration became popular in the U.S., where it evolved into what everyone knows today.