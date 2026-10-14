Sandra Bullock turned a rural California property into a farm dedicated to growing organic avocados, with facilities that combine farming activity and relaxation. The American actress bought a plot of land in 2007 and, years later, sold it for $5.6 million.

The property covers about 37 hectares in Valley Center, northeast of San Diego, and has approximately 1,200 avocado trees, a residence of more than 550 square meters, a pool, and gardens. During its transformation, it also incorporated solar panels and charging stations for electric vehicles .

Bullock had listed the ranch for sale in September 2022 for $6 million, but the deal was closed for a lower amount. The transaction was recorded in November of that year and marked the end of the actress’s time as owner of the property.

How did Sandra Bullock transform the ranch into an organic avocado farm?

Sandra Bullock bought a 91-acre rural property in 2007, equivalent to about 37 hectares, in Valley Center, California, about 64 kilometers northeast of San Diego. When she acquired the land, there were already commercial avocado and citrus crops, which the actress converted to organic production as part of a ranch renovation project.

According to Mansion Global, which reported a statement from real estate agent Alan Long, Bullock also promoted a landscaping plan that included adding olive trees, expanding the existing orchard, and creating paths leading to a pond intended for water conservation and irrigation. The intervention sought to turn the property into a space for rest for families and friends, in addition to maintaining its agricultural activity.

What was the 37-hectare property Bullock had in California like?

When Bullock bought the ranch in 2022, it had approximately 1,200 organic avocado trees and a main ranch-style residence, built in adobe and laid out on a single floor. The house had a surface area of 5,938 square feet, about 552 square meters, four bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as fireplaces, security cameras, and a Crestron home automation system to control various functions of the house.

The property also included a second prefabricated house with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, a saltwater pool with a spa, and gardens with eucalyptus, palm trees, and olive trees. Among the additional facilities were ornamental fountains, solar panels, electric vehicle charging stations, a backup generator, and RV hookups.

The size of the land also offered possibilities for building additional homes, installing greenhouses, or developing a vineyard. According to the real estate description published by Manson Global, there was also space for equestrian facilities or an off-road vehicle track.

How much did Sandra Bullock pay for the ranch and how much did she sell it for in 2022?

Bullock acquired the property in 2007 for $2.725 million through a trust, according to the property records cited by Mansion Global. In September 2022, the actress put the ranch up for sale for $6 million and the property entered the deal stage in just three weeks.

The deal closed in early November of that year for US$5.6 million, according to the transaction records. The buyer used a limited liability company to complete the purchase, while real estate agents Alan Long, of Avenue 8; Melissa Russell, of Willis Allen Real Estate; and Kay O´Hara, of HomeSmart Realty West, were in charge of the sale.

The final price was $400,000 below the original listing value; compared with the $2.725 million she had paid for the property in 2007, the sale price was roughly double. However, that difference does not amount to a net gain, since it does not take into account maintenance costs, taxes, or expenses associated with the real estate transaction.