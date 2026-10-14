USA.gov keeps the calendar of federal holidays published on its official website , which sets the dates on which all states must commemorate anniversaries of national and international significance.

In that context, and after the recent October 12 holiday, it is common to wonder when the next holiday in the country is scheduled for.

According to the official schedule, the next one on the list will take place on Wednesday, November 11.

US National Holiday: What is commemorated on November 11

On November 11, the United States commemorates Veterans Day, which was declared a legal holiday in 1938, although its name was officially adopted in 1954.

It is celebrated on November 11 because in 1919 this day marked the first anniversary of the end of World War I.

“It is celebrated with tributes, parades, and solemn ceremonies. However, the most important observance is the ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington Cemetery, near Washington, D.C.”, authorities explain.

What happens if Veteran’s Day falls on a weekend

Although the date is commemorated every November 11, if it falls on a Saturday it is moved to Friday, and if it falls on a Sunday, it is moved to Monday.

What will be closed this federal holiday

Authorities warn that, during this day, both banks and nonessential government offices, as well as various private-sector businesses close their doors to the public.

Other holidays already scheduled for 2026

According to what has been established, the following will also take place:

Thanksgiving : November 26

Christmas: December 25

It is important to note that, by law, it is not mandatory to pay extra to those who work during holidays or public holidays, unless the contract states otherwise.