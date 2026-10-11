The word “savings” does not always have to represent drastic cuts in spending that are part of someone’s lifestyle. It can often be about smart changes that make the difference.
In that sense, there are key habits to consider to reduce household expenses, which can make a difference both in the short and long term when it comes, for example, to household utilities or shopping at the supermarket.
What is recommended to lower grocery spending
The University of Connecticut Extension offers advice to limit spending when making these purchases, including:
Monitor all the food in the refrigerator
The recommendation is to distinguish the foods that must be eaten quickly because of their expiration date from those that can be stored longer. Those that do not expire soon can be kept in the back, while a good idea is to store in the front of the refrigerator those that should be eaten as soon as possible. Knowing our “home inventory,” coming up with recipes using the products already on hand can avoid unnecessary purchases.
Review and plan based on discounts
“Stock up on essentials when they are on sale and plan your menu according to discounted foods to save money,” it says. Another tip is to choose seasonal fruits and vegetables, which always cost less.
Buy in bulk and leave meals ready
Looking at the unit price is key to saving money and shopping consciously. Leaving meals already prepared for the week can also help.
Avoid processed foods
Snacks and frozen meals do not stand out for their nutritional value and are not usually economical either. The institution’s recommendation is to replace them with homemade alternatives.
Other tips
In addition, the University of Minnesota Extension advises visiting the supermarket as few times as possible. “Frequent trips can increase the family’s food costs because it is easy to buy additional items. Shop alone, if possible. It is hard to say no to your children’s favorite foods when they are with you,” it explains. It also recommends using powdered milk for cooking and taking advantage of meats to prepare sauces and stews.
Saving on household utilities: what is recommended
To reduce spending on home use, for its part, the University of Minnesota Extension advises:
- Regularly change furnace filters and keep them clean
- Find and repair air leaks
- Install storm windows and doors
- Choose energy-efficient lighting and fixtures
- Turn off lights that are not being used
- Keep the doors of rooms that are not in use closed
- Hang clothes instead of using the dryer
- Take shorter showers or turn off the water while washing your hair
- Research alternative service plans
- Learn to make simple repairs at home
Organization is then a common key to saving without making drastic changes. “All family members must work together to reduce spending. When everyone collaborates, it is more likely that we will manage to live with less,” the university says.