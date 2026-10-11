The word “savings” does not always have to represent drastic cuts in spending that are part of someone’s lifestyle. It can often be about smart changes that make the difference.

In that sense, there are key habits to consider to reduce household expenses, which can make a difference both in the short and long term when it comes, for example, to household utilities or shopping at the supermarket.

What is recommended to lower grocery spending

The University of Connecticut Extension offers advice to limit spending when making these purchases, including:

Monitor all the food in the refrigerator

The recommendation is to distinguish the foods that must be eaten quickly because of their expiration date from those that can be stored longer. Those that do not expire soon can be kept in the back, while a good idea is to store in the front of the refrigerator those that should be eaten as soon as possible. Knowing our “home inventory,” coming up with recipes using the products already on hand can avoid unnecessary purchases.

Review and plan based on discounts

“Stock up on essentials when they are on sale and plan your menu according to discounted foods to save money,” it says. Another tip is to choose seasonal fruits and vegetables, which always cost less.

Buy in bulk and leave meals ready

Looking at the unit price is key to saving money and shopping consciously. Leaving meals already prepared for the week can also help.

Avoid processed foods

Snacks and frozen meals do not stand out for their nutritional value and are not usually economical either. The institution’s recommendation is to replace them with homemade alternatives.

Other tips

In addition, the University of Minnesota Extension advises visiting the supermarket as few times as possible. “Frequent trips can increase the family’s food costs because it is easy to buy additional items. Shop alone, if possible. It is hard to say no to your children’s favorite foods when they are with you,” it explains. It also recommends using powdered milk for cooking and taking advantage of meats to prepare sauces and stews.

Saving on household utilities: what is recommended

To reduce spending on home use, for its part, the University of Minnesota Extension advises:

Regularly change furnace filters and keep them clean

Find and repair air leaks

Install storm windows and doors

Choose energy-efficient lighting and fixtures

Turn off lights that are not being used

Keep the doors of rooms that are not in use closed

Hang clothes instead of using the dryer

Take shorter showers or turn off the water while washing your hair

Research alternative service plans

Learn to make simple repairs at home