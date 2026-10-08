The United States will have a federal holiday on Monday, October 12, 2026, a date included in the official Government calendar. During that day, federal offices will remain closed and many bank branches will suspend in-person service.

The celebration corresponds to Columbus Day, which is commemorated every year on the second Monday of October. For this reason, those who need to carry out procedures or errands should take into account possible changes in hours of operation.

What is commemorated on Monday, October 12 in the United States?

Columbus Day, also known as Columbus Day, remembers the arrival of Christopher Columbus to America on October 12, 1492.

The celebration began to gain recognition in the United States in the years following the fourth centenary of that event. Colorado was the first state to recognize it as a holiday, in 1907, and New York did the same in 1909.

During the presidency of Franklin D. Roosevelt, the date gained federal recognition. Later, it was established that it would be observed on the second Monday of October, instead of keeping a fixed date.

In 2026, that day will be Monday, October 12, according to the calendar published by the United States Office of Personnel Management (OPM).

October 12 holiday: which banks and offices will be closed?

During Columbus Day, the federal Government offices that do not provide essential services will remain closed.

It is also expected that numerous bank branches will suspend in-person service, so some procedures will have to be carried out before or after the holiday.

Customers will still be able to use services such as:

ATMs to withdraw cash and carry out available transactions.

Banking apps to check balances and transactions.

Financial institutions’ websites to carry out digital transactions.

In addition, it is recommended to check the hours published by each bank before going to a branch.

Will all workers have the day off on Monday, October 12?

Columbus Day is a federal holiday, so it mainly applies to federal Government employees.

In the private sector, companies are not generally required to grant the day off. The decision depends on each employer’s policies and the applicable rules.

Nor is there a general federal obligation to pay extra simply for working during a holiday, unless it is established in a contract, labor agreement, or other applicable rule.

Other holidays that the United States will have in 2026

The official calendar also stipulates: