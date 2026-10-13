U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will reject parole, Temporary Protected Status and some work permit filings postmarked on or after Friday unless they include new, higher fees. The increases range from $3 to $30, or roughly 2% to 3%.

The agency announced the change Sept. 30 through a notice in the Federal Register, the government’s official journal for rules and public notices. The new amounts apply to fiscal year 2027, the federal budget year that began Oct. 1.

The notice changes four fees and no others. Fees for other USCIS requests, such as green card or citizenship applications, are not affected by this update.

Which immigration applications will USCIS reject starting Oct. 16?

Parole is temporary permission to enter or stay in the country for urgent humanitarian reasons or a significant public benefit. Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, shields people from certain countries hit by war or disaster from deportation and lets them work.

Here are the four fees going up, with the old and new amounts:

Annual asylum application fee: rises from $102 to $105.

Immigration parole fee on Form I-131 , the application for travel and parole documents: rises from $1,020 to $1,050.

Form I-765, the work permit application: rises from $560 to $570 for a first-time permit based on a pending asylum case, parole or TPS.

Form I-821, the TPS application: rises from $510 to $520.

The work permit increase applies only to initial applications in those three categories. The notice doesn’t list renewals .

How can applicants avoid having USCIS reject their immigration application?

The postmark date decides which fee applies. A request postmarked Thursday or earlier can still go out with the old amount. Anything postmarked Friday or later must include the new fee for the specific benefit requested.

The payment has to match exactly. USCIS rejects requests with the wrong fee instead of processing them, so the application would have to be filed again with the correct amount.

The increases range from $3 to $30, or roughly 2% to 3%. Credit: Pexels.

Anyone who already wrote a check or money order for the old fee should replace it if the package won’t be postmarked by Thursday.

The postmark rule covers physical filings sent by mail or commercial courier. For applications submitted online via myUSCIS, the submission completion date serves as the effective deadline to lock in a fee rate. To confirm exact payment amounts before hitting submit, all filers should reference USCIS’s official fee schedule, Form G-1055 .

Why is USCIS raising immigration fees for fiscal year 2027?

These charges were created by H.R. 1, a law passed in 2025, and USCIS began collecting them after publishing a Federal Register notice July 22, 2025.

The law requires the Department of Homeland Security to adjust the fees for inflation every fiscal year, starting in 2026. This round reflects price increases from July 2025 through July 2026, and USCIS describes the changes as minor.