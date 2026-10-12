The Real ID requires residents of California, Florida, Texas and New York to prove their identity, their immigration status when applicable, and their address in order to obtain a driver’s license or an identification card that complies with federal standards.

As of May 7, 2025, domestic flight travelers must present an identification accepted by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which may be a Real ID or another valid document, such as a U.S. passport.

Those who still have a standard license may continue using it to drive, but they should not confuse it with one that is valid for all federal checks. Before going to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), it is advisable to review state requirements and gather the necessary proof.

What documents are required to get Real ID in California

The California DMV requires proof of identity; for this, the agency accepts different options:

Valid U.S. passport or passport card.

Original U.S. birth certificate or certified copy, without abbreviated or summarized versions.

Valid permanent resident card.

Naturalization certificate or U.S. citizenship certificate.

Valid employment authorization card, Form I-766.

Foreign passport accompanied by the corresponding immigration documentation, such as a valid U.S. visa and an approved Form I-94.

Consular Report of Birth Abroad of a U.S. citizen.

The list also includes certain documents for people with specific immigration situations, including some applicants eligible for temporary protection benefits.

In addition to these requirements, the applicant must meet the resident requirements and present the corresponding additional proof.

What documents are needed for Real ID in Florida

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) establishes requirements to verify the applicant’s identity, date of birth, legal presence when applicable, and address.

U.S. citizens may present one of the following primary documents:

Valid U.S. passport.

Original birth certificate or certified copy.

Consular Report of Birth Abroad.

Naturalization certificate issued by the Department of Homeland Security.

Citizenship certificate.

Foreign residents must present the valid permanent resident card, certain passports and other government documents that can prove legal presence in the country.

In addition, Florida requests supporting documentation: both citizens and noncitizens must present proof of Social Security number and two documents that prove their primary residence.

What documents does Texas require to process Real ID

In Texas, driver’s licenses and identification cards that comply with federal standards are processed through the Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Among the documents required to prove identity and other administrative requirements are:

Original birth certificate or certified copy, or valid U.S. passport.

Social Security card.

Current Texas vehicle registration or title, when applicable to the relevant requirement.

Current auto insurance policy or declaration page.

Legal documents proving a name change, if the current name does not match the birth name.

What documents are needed to get Real ID in New York

The New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) requires proof of identity, full legal name, immigration status when applicable, and state residency.

To prepare the application, residents must gather the documents that correspond to their case and present two proofs of New York residency, according to the agency’s instructions.

Among the proofs of address that may be accepted, depending on the applicable conditions, are:

A recent bank statement with the current address.

A payroll receipt that includes the address.

Certain utility bills.

Credit card statements and other electronic documents accepted by the DMV.

A license, learner permit or state ID that meets the established conditions.

The agency also requires primary documentation to verify identity and legal name. Therefore, it is not enough to present two bills or two statements: the file must include proof of identity and the other applicable requirements.

What happens if you do not have Real ID