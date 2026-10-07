The so-called “3- and 10-year penalty” is one of the harshest rules in the U.S. immigration system and is often misunderstood. Accumulating unlawful stay in the United States and then leaving the country can trigger a multi-year reentry ban.

What is “unlawful presence”

In terms of U.S. immigration law, unlawful presence is the time a person remains in the United States without authorization: for example, by overstaying the time allowed by a visa or entry record (the I-94), or by having entered without inspection.

That accumulated time is precisely what can trigger the penalty: the more unlawful presence that accumulates, the more severe the sanction upon leaving the country. In other words, unlawful presence is the cause, and the 3- and 10-year bars are the consequence. The rule that governs them is section 212(a)(9)(B) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).

These bars are grounds of inadmissibility, that is, obstacles preventing the person from obtaining a visa, a green card, or being admitted again to the United States for the corresponding period. They are not a “fine” that is paid, but a temporary prohibition on reentry

3- and 10-year penalty: how it is triggered

The key is how much unlawful presence was accumulated and the moment of leaving the country. In general:

3-year bar: applies to anyone who accumulated more than 180 days, but less than 1 year of unlawful presence and then leaves the United States. They will not be able to reenter for 3 years.

10-year bar: applies to anyone who accumulated 1 year or more of unlawful presence and then leaves the country. In that case, the reentry ban is 10 years.

The ban is triggered upon leaving the United States. In other words, it is the departure itself that “triggers” the penalty. That is why a person who stayed unlawfully but never left the country does not trigger, through this route, the bar.

The problem arises when crossing the border outward, for example, to handle the visa application or green card at a consulate in their home country.

Who is NOT counted for unlawful presence

The law provides for cases in which unlawful presence is not accumulated. Among the main ones:

Minors under 18: time before reaching that age does not count.

Asylum applicants with a pending good-faith case (as long as they have not worked without authorization).

Beneficiaries of certain family unity programs and special protections (such as VAWA and victims of trafficking).

There is a waiver, but with conditions

The rule provides the possibility of applying for a waiver in some cases. The best known is the I-601A (provisional waiver for unlawful presence), which generally requires:

That unlawful presence be the main ground of inadmissibility .

Having a qualifying relative (a U.S. citizen or permanent resident spouse or parent).

Showing that that relative would suffer “extreme hardship” if the waiver is not granted.

Why it is advisable to get advice before leaving the country

Since the bar is triggered by departure, many people with a case in progress face a difficult decision when it is time to travel. Therefore, if there is any doubt about one’s immigration situation, the recommendation is to consult an immigration lawyer before leaving the United States, not after.