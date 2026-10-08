Those who wish to apply for a Mexican passport for the first time must, after scheduling an appointment at one of the Passport Offices or at consular offices, meet two requirements: prove Mexican nationality and present a valid official identification.

To obtain the passport, each citizen must make an appointment for each of the people interested in the process, even within the same family group.

Valid documents to prove Mexican nationality in order to obtain the passport

If, after consulting the databases, systems, or files accessible to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), it is not possible to prove the nationality of the applicant, they must present one of the following documents:

Birth certificate issued by the Mexican civil registry office or by a consular office

Mexican nationality certificate

Declaration of Mexican nationality by birth

Naturalization certificate

Citizen identity card

Consular registration certificate

A valid original official identification must be presented, such as the INE voter ID or the consular registration card.

How much the passport costs in 2026

The fees in force since January 1, 2026, according to article 20 of the 2026 Federal Rights Law, are:

Validity Cost At 50% off 1 year $920 MXN $460 MXN 3 years $1,795 MXN $900 MXN 6 years $2,440 MXN $1,220 MXN 10 years $4,280 MXN $2,140 MXN

The 50% discount applies to people over 60 years old, people with disabilities, which must be verified, and agricultural workers in the Mexico-Canada Temporary Agricultural Workers Program.

Note that the passport valid for one year is issued only to children under 3 years old. In addition, the benefit for the 10-year validity does not apply to agricultural workers. Another important point is that payment in Mexico must be made in Mexican pesos .

Passport delivery is made on the same day as the appointment, provided that the person has met the requirements and made the corresponding payment of fees.

As for the possibility of renewing the passport before it expires, the SRE allows it but reminds applicants that they cannot have more than one valid passport at the same time. If a new document is needed because the current one was damaged or the visa pages have been used up, it can be renewed by presenting it physically at the time of your appointment.