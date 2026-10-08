Replacing the Permanent Resident Card, known as the Green Card, requires filing with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) the Form I-90, Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card.

The process can be done online or through a paper application sent by postal mail, and the cost depends on the filing method and the reason for replacement.

USCIS states that permanent residents must carry a valid and current card or equivalent documentation. Therefore, if the Green Card is about to expire, was lost, stolen, damaged, or contains information that needs to be corrected , it is important to review which procedure applies before submitting the application.

How do you replace a green card in the United States?

To renew or replace the Permanent Resident Card, the Form I-90 must be used when it applies to the resident’s situation. USCIS allows the application to be filed by postal mail or online.

If you choose the online process, you must create a USCIS account. From there, you can pay the fee, check the status of the case, receive notifications, review estimated completion dates, respond to requests for evidence, and update contact information.

It should be noted that the Form I-90 cannot be filed online if a fee waiver is requested. It is also important to know that a signature is a basic requirement to prevent the application from being rejected. USCIS states explicitly: “Do not forget to sign your form. We will reject any form that is not signed”.

For those who choose the paper form, USCIS warns that all pages must correspond to the same edition and that the edition date and page numbers must be visible.

How much does it cost to replace the green card?

The cost of Form I-90 depends on the filing category. According to USCIS, the standard filing costs USD465 with the paper form and USD415 if filed online.

However, there are situations in which the fee is $0, including certain cases in which USCIS issued the card with incorrect information due to an error by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), or when the agency issued the card but it was never received and was returned to USCIS because it could not be delivered.

However, before filing the I-90, it is advisable to verify the fee that applies to the applicant’s specific case in USCIS’s official fee tool.

When should the Permanent Resident Card be replaced?

One of the most common situations is when the Green Card has a validity of 10 years and has already expired or will do so within the next six months. In such a case, USCIS requires filing Form I-90.

There are also other reasons to request a new card, among which the following stand out:

The Green Card was lost.

The card was stolen.

The card was destroyed or damaged.

The resident needs to correct information.

There was a legal name change.

The resident turned 14 and their card must be replaced.

What documents are needed to replace the Green Card?

The documents depend on the reason for which the replacement is requested. For example, if the card was lost, stolen, or destroyed, USCIS requires a copy of the Green Card or a government-issued identification that includes name, date of birth, photograph, and signature.

When there is a legal name change or an incorrect detail that was not caused by the Department of Homeland Security, legal documents proving the new or correct name, or a copy of the residence card, may be required.