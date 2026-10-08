Renewing a U.S. passport online can simplify the process, but it is not available to all citizens, since the State Department sets a series of conditions that must be met to access this option.

In this regard, if a person does not meet any of these requirements, they will have to use another renewal method.

For this reason, before starting the online process, it is important to check who can use it and what alternatives exist for those who are excluded from this option.

Who will not be able to renew their U.S. passport online?

The State Department confirms that renewal is available only to citizens who meet all the requirements established for this service, which is why those who do not meet any of these conditions must use another method to renew or apply for a new passport.

Among the people who cannot renew their passport online are:

Those under 25 years old.

Those who need to change personal information, such as the name or sex that appears on the passport.

Those who plan to travel internationally within six weeks of submitting the application, because the State Department states that online renewals cannot be processed with expedited service.

Those who are outside the U.S. or its territories at the time of submitting the application.

Those who do not have their passport in their possession, or whose document is damaged, mutilated, or was reported lost or stolen.

Those trying to renew a passport that was not valid for 10 years, that is not within the period allowed for online renewal, or that has been expired for five years or more.

In this regard, there are restrictions related to the type of document, that is, if a person has a passport card and wants to obtain a passport book, they cannot make that change online. The same applies if they have a book and want to obtain only a card; in those cases, the State Department indicates that they must renew by mail.

What can those who do not meet the requirements to renew their passport online do?

Being excluded from online renewal does not mean they cannot renew their passport, since the State Department indicates that those who do not qualify to do it online can renew by mail or in person, depending on the circumstances of each case.

Likewise, the urgency of the trip can also determine the course to follow, because expedited processing can take between 2 and 3 weeks, not counting mailing time, and has an additional cost of $60.

If the international trip is within the next 14 days, an appointment can be requested at a passport agency or center, and proof of travel plans is presented.

Where can applicants with questions about passport renewal consult?

The State Department offers different official channels to receive assistance with the passport process. Those who need help can contact the National Passport Information Center (NPIC):

Within the United States : 1-877-487-2778

For people with hearing difficulties : 1-888-874-7793

Outside the United States : +1-202-501-4444

Assistance can also be requested by email using the State Department contact form.

For inquiries specifically related to a previously submitted application, the State Department recommends having the process information on hand so staff can help identify the case.