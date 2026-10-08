The United States Department of State has a series of criteria when it comes to applying for a passport depending on age and the document type. Among them, the document for those under 16 is particularly relevant.

In this regard, the agency states that “a minor’s passport cannot be renewed. It must be applied for in person every time”, a rule that remains in effect in 2026. In addition, the document has a five-year validity.

Not to mention that they must apply in person together with their father, mother, or legal guardian, even if they have already had one before.

When does the passport have a 5-year validity and cannot be renewed?

A U.S. citizen under 16 has a passport with a five-year validity from the date of issue.

The Department of State specifies that minors’ documents have this validity period and that they cannot be renewed through the simplified process used for certain adult passports .

What is needed to get a passport for a minor under 16?

To apply, the Department of State requires documentation that allows proof of both the child’s citizenship and the relationship with their parents or guardians:

Complete and print the DS-11 Form

Submit physical proof of the minor’s U.S. citizenship. This can be, among other options, a U.S. birth certificate, a Consular Report of Birth Abroad, a naturalization certificate, or a previous U.S. passport that had full validity.

Submit documentation showing the relationship between the minor and their parents or legal guardians.

Bring a physical photo ID for the parents or guardians.

Provide the required photocopies of the documents.

Submit a photo of the minor that meets passport photo requirements.

Take the minor in person to the office where the application is submitted.

Meet the consent requirements of both parents or guardians.

“We do not accept digital proof of U.S. citizenship”, the Department of State clarifies, so documents must be submitted in physical form.

How much does a U.S. passport for a minor under 16 cost in 2026?

The cost depends on whether the family requests a passport book, a passport card, or both documents.

For minors under 16, the fees set by the Department of State are:

Passport book

Application fee (paid to the Department of State) $100

Acceptance fee (paid at the office where the documents are submitted) $35

Total $135

Passport card

$15

$35

Total $50

Book and card

$115

$35

Total $150

Expedited service

An additional $60

The routine processing time for a minor’s passport is four to six weeks, while expedited service takes between two and three. It should be noted that these times do not include mailing delays.