Having a valid U.S. passport is an essential requirement for international travel. Although the renewal process is the most common way to keep the document valid, the State Department warns of situations in which it will be necessary to apply for a new one from scratch.

When this happens, a new copy cannot be requested by mail or online. Instead, authorities require an in-person process that involves submitting Form DS-11 and all the necessary documents.

The list of situations where you have to apply from scratch for the passport renewal

According to what is specified on the official website that the United States dedicates to passports, those who are not eligible to renew their passport are:

Those who have lost their passport or do not have it because it was stolen

Those who have a damaged passport

Those who have a passport that was issued when they were under 16 years old.

Those who have changed their name to one different from the one on the passport and do not have a document to prove this change

In this case, the process to obtain it is the same as the one applied to adults who must apply for a passport for the first time.

How to apply for an adult U.S. passport step by step

To carry out the process, it is necessary to:

Complete Form DS-11 and print it.

Gather proof of U.S. citizenship, such as a birth certificate or naturalization certificate (only paper originals can be submitted).

Present a photo ID, such as a driver’s license.

Provide photocopies of proof of citizenship and the photo ID document. It is also necessary to meet any additional application requirements, if applicable.

Provide an acceptable photograph

Find a place to submit the application and pay the fees.

Details of the full process can be found here.

Important information for those who have processed their U.S. passport this way

According to the official information, once the passport application has been signed and submitted, the State Department will begin processing the application.

All updates related to this process can be checked at this link.

What each label means

In process: The application is being reviewed

Approved: It has already been reviewed, and the printing process has begun

Passport mailed: The document has already been sent to the provided address