On store shelves, white-shell eggs and brown-shell eggs sit side by side, and a widely held belief has grown up around the color difference: that brown eggs are more natural, healthier or more nutritious. Science is clear and debunks that myth: the color of the shell says nothing about an egg’s quality or nutritional value.

What’s the difference

The answer is simple and has to do with genetics, not quality: the shell color depends on the breed of hen that lays the egg. In general, hens with white feathers and white earlobes tend to lay white eggs, while hens with reddish or brown feathers and reddish earlobes tend to lay brown eggs.

It is, basically, a trait of each breed. The color does not mean the egg is more homemade, more natural or better quality: it only reflects what kind of hen laid it.

Which is more nutritious

From a nutritional standpoint, a white egg and a brown egg of the same size and under the same conditions are practically identical. They provide very similar amounts of high-quality protein, fat, vitamins and minerals, and equivalent cholesterol levels.

In other words, choosing one or the other because of the shell does not change what the body gets. Differences sometimes measured between eggs are not explained by color, but by other factors.

What does affect an egg’s nutrition

What changes an egg’s nutritional profile is not the shell color, but above all three things:

The hen’s diet : a hen that eats, for example, seeds rich in omega-3 or has access to pasture may lay eggs with a somewhat different profile (more omega-3 or more vitamin D). That is why there are “enriched” eggs: what changes is the animal’s diet, not the egg’s color.

The freshness and production conditions : a fresher egg that is stored properly better preserves its qualities.

The conditions in which the hen lives.

None of those factors is tied to shell color: there are white eggs from very well-fed hens and brown eggs from intensive production, and vice versa.