The United States Department of State (DOS) reminds those applying for a passport, whether for renewals or new passports, to take processing and shipping times into account before planning trips.

Deadlines may vary depending on the type of procedure selected. If you must travel within the next 14 days and the new passport has not yet arrived, the DOS recommends different alternatives to speed up the process.

Processing times: How long does it take to get a passport after you apply?

The government distinguishes between processing time and the total time until the passport arrives at home. In 2026, the timeframes are:

Regular processing: between 4 and 6 weeks.

Expedited processing: between 2 and 3 weeks, with an additional fee of $60.

Urgent travel: requires an appointment at a passport agency or center and proof of the urgency of the trip.

These timeframes do not include shipping. The application can take two weeks to reach the Department of State , and once the document is issued, it may take another two weeks before it is finally received.

What should be done if the passport has still not been received and travel is required within the next 14 days?

If the international trip is within the next 14 days and the passport has not yet arrived, the Department of State allows you to request an urgent appointment at a passport agency or center.

The following steps must be followed:

1- Verify the travel date: there must be 14 calendar days or less until departure.

2- Gather proof of travel: this can be a flight reservation or ticket.

3- Request an urgent appointment: this must be done through the Department of State system.

4- Attend the appointment with the necessary documentation: in addition to proof of travel, the documents corresponding to the passport application.

Keep in mind appointment availability, since they are not guaranteed and available slots may not be found.

Exceptions for requesting expedited processing: what are they?

The Department of State considers different alternatives depending on how soon the trip is: