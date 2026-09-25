The U.S. Department of State holds Special Passport Acceptance Fairs throughout the year in different states, giving eligible applicants additional opportunities to submit passport applications in person. The events are generally held during evenings or weekends and can take place at libraries, government offices, and other passport acceptance facilities.

Several passport fairs are scheduled across New York, California, and Texas in October 2026. Applicants should check whether an appointment is required before attending, as requirements vary by location.

Passport fairs in New York in October

New York will host three Special Passport Acceptance Fairs in October. The first two will take place on Thursday, October 1, followed by another event later in the month.

Glen Head: Gold Coast Public Library, 146 Glen Head Rd., on October 1 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Appointments are required by calling 516-865-4256.

White Plains: White Plains Public Library, 100 Martine Ave., on October 1 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. No appointment is required.

Unadilla: Unadilla Town Hall, 1648 NY 7, on October 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment is required.

Several passport fairs are scheduled across New York, California, and Texas in October 2026. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

Passport fairs in California and Texas

California also has three passport fairs scheduled for October. The first will be held in Santa Cruz on October 3, followed by events in Exeter and La Habra.

Santa Cruz, California: Santa Cruz County Clerk’s Office, 704 Ocean St., on October 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are required by calling 831-454-2060.

Exeter, California: Exeter Post Office, 135 S D St., on October 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment is required.

La Habra, California: La Habra City Hall, 110 E La Habra Blvd., on October 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are required by calling 562-383-4200.

Angleton, Texas: Brazoria County District Clerk’s Office, 237 E. Locust St., Suite 206, on October 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment is required.

Other cities where passport fairs will be held

The Department of State’s October 2026 schedule also includes passport fairs in other parts of the country:

Van Buren, Arkansas: October 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Whiting, New Jersey: October 7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Athens, Ohio: October 7, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Oxford, Connecticut: October 10, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Stuart, Florida: October 10, 9 a.m. to noon. Appointments are required.

Miami, Florida: October 17, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Spotsylvania, Pennsylvania: October 17, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Clarkston, Georgia: October 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen, Florida: October 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are required.

The Department of State recommends checking the specific event details before going, since some locations require appointments while others accept applicants without one. The fairs are available to first-time applicants, children, and others who are eligible to apply in person using Form DS-11.