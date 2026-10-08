The 6-week rule travelers need to have in mind before renewing their U.S. passport.

For millions of Americans, renewing a passport used to mean printing forms, mailing them with a check, and waiting. Today, many can do it entirely online. The U.S. Department of State allows eligible citizens to renew their passport through its official website.

However, not everyone qualifies, and there are rules that can affect travel plans. Also, the State Department warns that each person must complete their own application: third-party services cannot submit it on their behalf. Applicants need

Their current passport

A digital passport photo

A credit or debit card.

After applying, they will receive email updates on the status of their application and must respond within 90 days if more information is requested.

Who can renew a passport online?

According to the State Department, applicants must meet all of these requirements:

The passport being renewed is or was valid for 10 years , and it expires within the next year or expired less than five years ago .

The applicant is 25 or older .

They are not changing personal information, such as their name or sex.

They are not traveling internationally for at least six weeks after applying.

They are in a U.S. state or territory when they apply.

They have their current passport, and it is not damaged or reported lost or stolen.

Those who do not qualify can renew by mail or in person at a passport agency or center.

Who can renew a passport online? Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

How much it costs

Passport book: $130

Passport card: $30

Passport book and card: $160

Optional 1-to-3-day delivery: $26.87

The 6-week rule

Online renewals cannot be expedited when applying. That is why the State Department requires applicants not to have international travel planned for at least six weeks after submitting the application.

If plans change, applicants can call the National Passport Information Center at 877-487-2778 to request expedited service.

Also, it is important to notice that once the application is submitted, the State Department cancels the current passport, so it can no longer be used for international travel. Applicants should not mail it, though, because an old passport still works as proof of citizenship.