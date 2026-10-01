The U.S. passport booklet is valid for 10 years and is the document that all Americans must be able to present at airports if they plan to fly abroad.

Although in most cases this will be the only copy needed until the validity period ends, there are those who may be forced to request a second booklet at the same time while the first one is valid.

In what cases may it be necessary to request another passport booklet

According to what is detailed by the Department of State, this procedure is intended for those who are in specific situations where another copy is needed to travel, even though the first one is valid. The cases mentioned are:

The original passport has a stamp that shows travel to a destination problematic for other nations

You travel abroad regularly and need to apply for many visas at the same time. This could be the case for those who work for an international airline

An embassy or consulate of another country is processing a visa application and has kept the original passport when it is needed to travel

A special validation is needed to travel

It is desired to prevent the cancellation of a U.S. passport that has a valid visa

An annotation must be modified due to an emergency situation

More space is needed for official annotations

How to apply in each case

In the event of having a passport valid for 10 years physically present to include in the application, what the authorities indicate is to sign the declaration “Sample Statement for a Second Passport” and renew. When you do not have the physical document, you must sign the same declaration, but apply in person using Form DS-11.

The second passport booklet will not have the same validity as the first

When applying for a second booklet while already having another valid one, keep in mind that the new document will only be valid for 4 years.

In addition, it will be issued with a different passport number and an annotation code that does not appear in the first passport.

Important information that all U.S. travelers should consider

The validity of the American passport is not the only piece of information that must be considered when traveling, since each destination has its own minimum validity requirements for this identification.

Those who have to travel with the U.S. passport can check the specific document requirements that must be met on the “International Travel” site.