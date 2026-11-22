Workers who have applied for retirement with the Social Security Administration (SSA) can start collecting their benefits in the month they choose, as long as they meet the filing window given to submit their application.

The agency also sets up a structured payment schedule based on each beneficiary’s birth date and the type of benefit they receive. As a result, the date of the first deposit will depend on each case and the official calendar.

Who Will Start Collecting Retirement Benefits in December 2026?

People who chose November as the month to begin receiving Social Security retirement benefits will receive their first payment in December, depending on the date assigned to them based on their birth date.

The SSA allows people to choose the month they start benefits and to apply up to four months in advance. As a result, those who applied between July and November 2026 will receive their first payment.

When Will They Receive Their First Social Security Payment?

According to the SSA official payment schedule, the payment date depends on the day of birth:

People born from the 1st through the 10th will receive their first payment on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

People born from the 11th through the 20th will receive their first payment on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

People born from the 21st through the 31st will receive their first payment on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

What Are the Requirements to Retire in the United States?

To qualify for Social Security retirement benefits, workers must mainly meet two conditions:

Be at least 62 years old: this is the minimum age to apply for regular retirement, although the benefit amount will be lower than if you wait until full retirement age.

Accumulate 40 work credits: this generally equals 10 years of work in jobs covered by Social Security.

In 2026, each credit is earned for every $1,890 in Social Security-taxable earnings, with a maximum of four credits per year. Therefore, at least $7,560 in covered earnings is needed to earn the four annual credits.