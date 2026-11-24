There is a process that allows U.S. immigration authorities to quickly remove certain people from the country without a hearing before an immigration judge.

It is called expedited removal, and a recent expansion extended it to the entire country. At the center of the measure is a key fact: anyone who is detained and cannot show more than two years of continuous presence in the U.S. may be subject to this fast-track removal.

What expedited removal is

Expedited removal is a mechanism provided for under U.S. immigration law (under Section 235 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, known by its statutory citation, 8 U.S.C. 1225(b)(1)) that allows authorities to order a person removed without the case going before an immigration judge or through the usual court process.

In practice, it is a fast-track removal process. Although it is often associated with ICE, it is technically a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) policy carried out by both ICE and Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

It now applies nationwide

For years, this process was applied in practice almost only near the border (within an approximate radius and to people who had been in the country for only a few days). The new development is that a DHS expansion extended it “to the fullest extent allowed by law”: it can now be applied anywhere in the United States, not just in the border area. That is the fundamental change that greatly broadened the measure’s reach.

Who it covers and who it does not

Expedited removal targets people who entered without inspection (without going through an official immigration checkpoint) or who were not admitted or granted parole, and who, when detained, cannot prove they have been continuously present in the United States for more than two years.

The burden of proof falls on the person. In other words, the authorities do not have to prove how long someone has been in the country; the individual must show they are beyond the two-year threshold to be excluded from the process.

Expedited removal generally does not apply to:

U.S. citizens.

Lawful permanent residents (green card holders).

People with a valid, current visa.

Admitted refugees and asylum seekers.

Unaccompanied minors.

People who were admitted or entered with parole, including those who entered legally and stayed longer than allowed, since they went through inspection.

In addition, anyone who says they fear being persecuted or tortured if they return to their country should not be removed immediately: They have the right to a “credible fear” interview with an asylum officer. And anyone who says they are a U.S. citizen or lawful resident has the right to have their status checked.