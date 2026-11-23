The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced on Nov. 19 that it will soon close the Alburg Springs crossing - in Grand Isle, Vermont - to all travelers.

The temporary closure is scheduled to allow for work at the site, which is intended to fully renovate the interior of the historic building at this port of entry, which dates to 1937.

Alburg Springs crossing to close Dec. 11, 2026: How long it will remain out of service

The official closure will take place on Friday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. and the shutdown is expected to last between 12 and 14 months, meaning travelers will not be able to use it until early 2028.

“The modernization project includes renovations to the historic building, including the mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, as well as improvements to the exterior inspection booths and infrastructure,” the official notice says.

According to official data shared by the U.S. General Services Administration, the renovations are expected to have an estimated budget of between $9 million and $11 million.

What travelers should do while the Alburg Springs crossing remains closed

While this U.S.-Canada crossing remains closed, the official instruction for all travelers is to use alternate ports of entry, which are:

Highgate Springs port of entry : open 24 hours and located 29 km east.

Alburgh port of entry: open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., located about 13 km west.

Rouses Point port of entry: open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and located 18 kilometers west.