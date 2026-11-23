The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has ended automatic extensions of certain work permits for immigrants who apply to renew their documents starting Oct. 30, 2025.

The measure eliminates the automatic extension of up to 540 days that some holders of an Employment Authorization Document (EAD) received while the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) processed their applications.

The change was established through a Temporary Final Rule (IFR) published by DHS in October of this year, which in turn ratifies an interim rule that had already been in effect since October 2025. According to the agency, the change is intended to strengthen immigration controls and security checks before extending work authorization.

Who is affected by the DHS work permit rule?

The measure applies to certain foreigners who file Form I-765 to renew their Employment Authorization Document starting Oct. 30, 2025. Until then, those who met the requirements could receive an automatic extension of up to 540 days on the validity of their EAD while they waited for a response from USCIS.

Under the new rule, filing a renewal request on time no longer guarantees that extension . As a result, some workers could temporarily lose work authorization if their new document does not arrive before the old one expires.

USCIS Director Joseph Edlow explained the goal of the decision: “It is a common-sense measure to ensure that appropriate background checks and security vetting have been completed before an alien’s employment authorization or documentation is extended”.

Which work permits can still receive an automatic extension?

The rule includes exceptions. It does not eliminate all automatic extensions or apply retroactively to those who already had an extension in effect before Oct. 30, 2025.

Situations that still allow an extension include:

Applications filed before Oct. 30, 2025 : those with an I-797C receipt notice showing they renewed on time may keep the automatic extension of up to 540 days, if they meet the requirements.

TPS-linked permits : EAD documents in categories A12 and C19 may receive extensions through specific Federal Register notices.

Extensions established by law: certain benefits remain in effect, such as the OPT extension for international STEM students and some extensions during the transition from F-1 to H-1B status.

What should immigrants do to avoid losing work authorization?

USCIS recommends filing a work permit renewal up to 180 days before it expires. Filing early can reduce the risk of a work interruption while the new document is being processed.