Adults whose last U.S. passport was issued before they turned 16 are not eligible to renew it by mail. In those cases, the State Department requires an in-person application using Form DS-11.

That is set out in the official adult passport application guide. Turning 18 after getting the document does not change that condition; to determine whether mail renewal applies, what matters is how old the holder was when the passport was issued.

Why they cannot renew it by mail

The mail renewal guide says the passport must have been issued when the holder was 16 or older and must have a 10-year validity period. Those who received their last passport before that age must use the in-person process.

For example, someone who got a passport at 15 and is now 20 still does not meet that requirement. Their current age does not change the conditions under which the previous document was issued.

Mail renewal also requires meeting other conditions. These include being able to submit the most recent passport, which must have been issued within the past 15 years and never reported lost or stolen.

The document also must not show damage beyond normal wear and tear. If there has been a name change, it must be documented with accepted paperwork, such as a marriage certificate, a divorce decree, or a court order.

How to apply for the new passport and what documents to submit

For the in-person process, the State Department says to complete and print Form DS-11, but leave the signature blank until instructed to sign by the authorized agent.

Applicants must also present proof of U.S. citizenship, a physical photo ID and the required copies. The application also requires a photo that meets the official specifications.

Within the United States, the documents are submitted at a passport acceptance facility. Before going, applicants should check whether an appointment is required. Those abroad should contact the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate.