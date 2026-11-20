The Department of Labor (DOL) has put forward a proposal to change immigration regulations tied to the permanent hiring of foreign workers.

The plan seeks to tighten the requirements companies must meet before sponsoring an immigrant to obtain a Permanent Resident Card through the PERM labor certification program.

What restrictions is the Labor Department proposing to change in immigration rules?

The proposal, posted on the Labor Department website, includes several changes to the PERM program, which employers use to show that no American workers are available, qualified, and willing to fill certain jobs before permanently hiring foreigners.

The main restrictions include:

Job postings for at least 90 days: companies would have to keep their job openings available during that period to give American workers more time to apply.

Digital recruiting: traditional print-ad methods would be replaced by posts on company websites, online job boards, social media, job fairs, and universities.

Limits tied to layoffs: companies that have laid off American workers in the past two years would not be able to seek PERM certifications for the same or similar jobs under the conditions set out in the proposal.

Eliminating professional exceptions: employers seeking to hire nurses, physical therapists, and workers with extraordinary ability in science or the arts would have to carry out the required labor market reviews.

Greater protection for laid-off workers: companies would have to consider certain American employees affected by layoffs during the labor certification process and the subsequent immigration petition.

What problem does the State Department raise?

The agency says current rules allow some companies to sponsor foreign workers without adequately considering American candidates who could fill those jobs.

According to the DOL, administrative exceptions, traditional recruiting methods, and the lack of stricter oversight can reduce job opportunities for U.S. citizens. It also warns that some job openings may be designed to match the qualifications of a specific foreign worker, limiting competition from other applicants.

For that reason, the initiative seeks to expand local workers’ access to job openings and ensure companies show they conducted a genuine search before seeking a PERM certification.

The Labor Department set a 60-day period for public comments and recommendations. The proposal was published in the Federal Register on Nov. 17, 2026, so the deadline to submit comments is Jan. 19, 2027.

Those interested can send their comments through the official Regulation.gov portal, identifying docket ETA-2026-0133.