Kirsten Schwalbe, 112 and Denmark’s oldest living person on record, was not just a member of the Danish Nazi Party during World War II: New documents from the National Archives show she held two local leadership posts. The revelation came from the investigative outlet Frihedsbrevet.

According to the records, she was interim leader of a local branch of the Danish National Socialist Workers’ Party (DNSAP) in Holstebro and also headed the women’s group between August 1943 and July 1944. The documents do not show what specific tasks she carried out.

From membership to local posts

In October, shortly after she set the longevity record at 112 years and 218 days, it emerged that Schwalbe appeared in the DNSAP membership register since August 1941, during the German occupation. Two historians confirmed that her birth date and address matched hers, although her surname was listed as “Schalbe.”

She acknowledged the membership but said she joined because her husband asked her to and denied any sympathy for the Nazis. The new documents identify her husband as interim leader of the Holstebro local branch between November 1942 and July 1944.

What historians say

Claus Bundgård Christensen of Roskilde University considers her a prominent local Nazi, not a mere member, though he said she was not in charge of the party. Gry Scavenius Bertelsen of the Museum of Freedom explained that the DNSAP was a hierarchical organization and that Schwalbe’s post amounted to local leadership.

The documents do not spell out what she did in those roles or how deeply involved she was. Another chapter from the era, Hitler’s death, also continues to fuel debate.

Impact: the book, TV Midtvest and the family

The biography “Vi skal have noget at grine af” (We Need Something to Laugh About), published by Gyldendal on Oct. 8, does not mention the membership or the posts. Its authors and the publisher say they did not know about them, and the publisher said it will investigate further before deciding whether to change the book.

On Nov. 16, TV Midtvest suspended its coverage of Schwalbe and canceled the final episode of its documentary series. The family said it has been deeply affected by the media attention and asked for privacy.