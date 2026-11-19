The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program sets financial limits that beneficiaries must meet to keep their monthly payments. Income from work and other sources can lead to a suspension if a person no longer meets the eligibility requirements.

For 2027, the Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed a 3.6% increase in benefits as part of the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA). The update also changes the maximum amounts beneficiaries can receive.

What are the 2026 income limits that must not be exceeded to keep receiving SSI?

During 2026, the SSA sets the following benchmark limits to determine whether a person can qualify for the program:

Monthly earned income

Beneficio individual: US$2,073. Beneficio de pareja: US$3,067.

Monthly unearned income

Beneficio individual: US$1,014. Beneficio de pareja: US$1,511.

Countable resources:

Beneficio individual: US$2,000. Beneficio de pareja: US$3,000.



These amounts reflect the general eligibility limits published by the SSA.

For 2027, the Social Security Administration confirmed a 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment, so the federal SSI amounts are set as follows:

Individual beneficiary: US$1,029.

Eligible couple: US$1,544.

What other reasons can lead to the suspension of SSI benefits?

In addition to exceeding income or resource limits, there are other situations that can trigger a suspension or loss of benefits:

Staying outside the United States: when the beneficiary spends a full calendar month abroad or accumulates 30 consecutive days outside the country. To regain eligibility after an absence of 30 consecutive days or more, the person must return and remain in the United States for another 30 consecutive days.

Going to prison: benefits are not paid for the full calendar months in which the person is incarcerated.

Living in a public institution: staying for a full calendar month in a government-run institution can lead to suspension, unless an exception applies.

Losing immigration requirements: beneficiaries who are not U.S. citizens may stop meeting the immigration conditions needed to receive SSI.

Failing to report personal or financial changes: failing to report changes in income, assets, marital status or living arrangements can lead to overpayments and penalties.

Transferring assets to avoid resource limits: giving away resources or selling them below market value to meet financial requirements can trigger a penalty of up to 36 months.