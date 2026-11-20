Turkey is moving ahead with one of its most ambitious military projects: the construction of a 60,000-ton aircraft carrier that can carry up to 52 aircraft. The ship, named MUGEM, will be about 935 feet (285 meters) long and will be ready to operate both fighter jets and military drones, including stealth models.

The project stands out for the construction of manned and unmanned aircraft. Planned models include combat drones such as the Kızılelma and ANKA-3.

Construction has already made concrete progress, including the first steel cut in January 2025 and in June 2026 confirming the fabrication of the first hull block.

What Turkey’s 60,000-ton aircraft carrier will be like

Turkey is moving ahead with construction of MUGEM (Milli Uçak Gemisi, or National Aircraft Carrier), its first large aircraft carrier designed by the country’s defense industry. According to specifications presented by the Turkish Navy in May 2026, the ship will be 285 meters long, about 236 feet (72 meters) at its widest point, displace 60,000 tons, and have room for up to 2,500 people, including crew, technical staff, and personnel assigned to operate the aircraft.

Its deck will be designed to carry and operate up to 52 aircraft and military drones, according to a presentation by Rear Adm. Hakan Uçar, the project lead on the Navy’s technical side.

The design calls for a 12-degree inclined takeoff ramp, known as a ski-jump, that will allow aircraft to take off without catapults. For landings, it will include arresting cables to stop planes on the deck. The configuration is known as STOBAR (Short Take-Off But Arrested Recovery) and also includes three takeoff lanes and a recovery area. The project also includes the possibility of operating unmanned surface and underwater vehicles, which would expand the ship’s role beyond air operations.

The stealth drones and supersonic jets it will be able to carry

The air wing planned for MUGEM will consist of four Turkish-built models: the Kızılelma, the ANKA-4, the Bayraktar TB3, and a naval version of the HÜRJET. In this regard, adding the latter requires specific changes for naval operations, since on May 16, 2026, Naval News reported that Turkey had begun work to develop a carrier-capable variant, with modifications such as a reinforced landing gear, an arresting hook, and corrosion protection against the marine environment. The Kızılelma and ANKA-3, meanwhile, will provide unmanned combat capabilities.

When the aircraft carrier will be finished and what stage construction is at

The MUGEM program began in 2023 with feasibility studies, alternative analyses, and design definition. On Jan. 2, 2025, the first steel was cut to begin building the ship at the Istanbul Naval Shipyard. Later, on June 10, 2026, Turkey’s Communications Directorate confirmed that the first hull block had already been built, based on photos released by the National Defense Ministry.

The timeline was updated significantly on Aug. 23, 2026, when Turkish Naval Forces commander Adm. Ercüment Tatlıoğlu announced that the launch into the water is scheduled for Sept. 27, 2027. The planned date for its official entry into the Navy is 2032, according to the plan presented by the project’s technical lead in May 2026.