Adding small habits to a nighttime routine can help prepare the body for rest. One of them is soaking your feet in warm water for 10 minutes before bed, a simple practice that can be done at home and has drawn researchers’ interest for its possible effects on sleep.

The habit does not require special ingredients or complicated preparations, since all you need is a container of water at a comfortable temperature.

According to various studies, foot baths could improve sleep quality, especially in older adults, and help promote relaxation before bedtime.

Soaking Your Feet in Warm Water Before Bed May Help Improve Sleep Quality: What Studies Found

Soaking your feet in warm water before bed could help promote rest, especially in older adults. That is according to a meta-analysis published in 2025 in the Scandinavian Journal of Caring Sciences, which reviewed 18 studies with a total of 950 participants older than 60. The results showed that the practice led to significant improvements in subjective sleep quality compared with those who did not take foot baths.

Researchers found better results when the soaking sessions lasted at least 10 minutes, were done with water heated to no more than 40 C, and were repeated for a week or longer. One mechanism that could explain the effect is body-temperature regulation, since warm water raises foot temperature and promotes dilation of surface blood vessels, which can make it easier to lose heat before sleep. However, the findings do not allow researchers to say the method works the same way for everyone.

How to Soak Your Feet for 10 Minutes Before Bed and What Precautions to Take

To do this, fill a container with warm water at a temperature no higher than 40 C and soak both feet for 10 minutes. According to the protocols analyzed in the studies, doing this about an hour before bed can be an option for those looking to promote rest. There is no need to add salts, vinegar or other products.