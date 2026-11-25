Thanksgiving leftovers need to go into the refrigerator within two hours and be eaten or frozen within four days, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. With the holiday on Thursday, Monday, Nov. 30, is the last day to safely eat the turkey.

The guidance covers every perishable dish on the table, not just the bird. Its goal is to keep bacteria from growing to levels that can cause foodborne illness in the days after the meal.

What is the USDA’s 2-hour rule for Thanksgiving leftovers?

The clock starts as soon as food comes out of the oven or the refrigerator. After two hours at room temperature, perishable dishes enter what the USDA calls the “Danger Zone,” between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

Bacteria multiply fast in that range, so any food left out longer than two hours belongs in the trash, not back in the fridge.

The deadline drops to one hour when food sits somewhere hotter than 90 degrees, such as a parked car or an outdoor gathering.

Packing leftovers into small, shallow containers helps them cool down faster than leaving them in one large dish.

The clock starts as soon as food comes out of the oven or the refrigerator. Fuente: AI generated image with ChatGPT | El Cronista EN

What if your Thanksgiving turkey won’t be gone by Monday?

Moving leftovers to the freezer before the four-day window closes stops the clock. Frozen food stays safe indefinitely, though turkey and sides taste best if they’re eaten within two to six months.

Whether it comes out of the fridge or the freezer, food should be reheated to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. A food thermometer is the only reliable way to confirm that.

Microwaves heat unevenly, so cover the food in a glass or ceramic dish, add a little liquid if needed and rotate it while it cooks. Let it rest, then check the temperature in several spots.

Dense foods such as turkey or roast beef keep cooking longer during that rest than lighter items like bread or vegetables.