The sky will offer a rare astronomical show on Nov. 30, 2026. Jupiter, Mars, Regulus and the Moon will coincide in a small area of the sky in a phenomenon that, according to astronomical calculations, meets brightness and proximity conditions that have been repeated only seven times between 1900 and 2099.

The event will be visible from Spain with the naked eye and in the early morning before sunrise. Although it is not a physical alignment of the four bodies in space, they will appear grouped together in the sky as seen from Earth. The time and position will vary depending on the city from which the observation is made.

What time to watch the astronomical event on Nov. 30

In Spain, the best time to watch the encounter will depend on the city. According to the visibility estimates published by Star Walk , these will be the times:

Madrid: at 7:14 a.m. The four objects will cover an area of 6.9 degrees.

Barcelona: at 6:52 a.m. The separation will be 7.1 degrees.

Seville: at 7:17 a.m. The group will span 6.8 degrees.

In all three cities, the Moon will be the closest object to the horizon, although it will remain at a considerable altitude: between 59 and 64 degrees.

How to tell the four celestial bodies apart during the event

Each member of the group will have features that make it possible to identify it :

Jupiter: will be the brightest point, with an apparent magnitude of -2.2.

Mars: will have a reddish hue and an approximate magnitude of 0.5.

Regulus: will appear white-blue in color. It is the brightest star in the Leo constellation.

The Moon: will be in a waning phase and will serve as a reference point for locating the other three objects.

No optical instruments will be needed to observe them, although binoculars may help make the group easier to see.

Why this astronomical encounter is so rare

What makes the event unusual is the coincidence of four objects with specific characteristics: two very bright planets, a prominent star and the Moon, all concentrated in a small area of the sky.

According to the analysis published by Star Walk, based on NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory DE440s ephemerides (JPL), only seven comparable groupings were identified between 1900 and 2099. The previous time these same four bodies coincided was on April 24, 1980, when they occupied an even smaller area, measuring 2.8 degrees.