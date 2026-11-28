Black Friday shoppers who see a lower price after checkout can claim the difference at Target, Best Buy and Costco when those stores cut their own prices — Target through Dec. 24, Best Buy through Jan. 15, 2027, and Costco within 30 days. Walmart and Amazon offer no such refunds.

The deadlines come from each retailer’s own help and policy pages. Target’s holiday guarantee covers store and online purchases made since Nov. 1, while Best Buy’s applies to most items bought Oct. 30 through Dec. 31.

Retailers often blur two terms. A price adjustment refunds the gap when the same store lowers its price after a sale; a price match is when a store meets a competitor’s lower price. The holiday promises at all three chains cover only their own prices.

Walmart and Amazon both say so in writing. Walmart’s help center lists Walmart.com items that later drop in price among the things it won’t match, and Amazon states it doesn’t offer price matching compensation.

How do Target, Best Buy and Costco price adjustments work after Black Friday?

At Target, the standard window is 14 days, but holiday buyers get until Dec. 24. In stores, ask at checkout or Guest Services with the original receipt; for online orders, use Target’s chat. The lower price must appear on Target.com or at the same store, and screenshots aren’t accepted.

Best Buy honors its own lower price during the return period, which for most holiday purchases now ends Jan. 15, 2027. Online buyers request the refund by chat or at 1-888-237-8289, and in-store buyers can ask any employee at a store.

Costco refunds non-reseller members when an item gets cheaper within 30 days. Costco.com orders go through an online request form, while warehouse buyers go to the Returns counter where they shopped. Online and warehouse prices can’t be matched against each other.

The fine print matters most for doorbusters, the deeply discounted, limited-supply deals stores use to draw crowds. Each chain’s policy carves out certain items:

Target: clearance, closeout and refurbished goods, pricing errors, promotional gift card offers and purchases using Target coupons.

Best Buy: Marketplace, open-box and clearance items, contract phones, AppleCare+ plans, holiday decorations and anything advertised as limited quantity — including Best Buy’s own.

Costco: deals with set sale dates, such as holiday savings promotions, must be claimed while the promotion is still running; precious metals aren’t eligible.

Walmart.com lists items that later drop in price among the things it won’t match. Fuente: Shutterstock

What can Walmart and Amazon shoppers do if a Black Friday price drops?

Walmart stores will match a lower Walmart.com price, but only at checkout, and the policy excludes Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, Rollbacks and clearance. Once the receipt prints, a later markdown isn’t refunded.

Amazon’s sole written price promise is its Pre-order Price Guarantee, which charges the lowest price offered before release on qualifying unreleased items sold by Amazon. Items already on shelves don’t qualify.

The practical fallback is to return the item and buy it again at the lower price. Most Amazon purchases made Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 can be returned through Jan. 31, 2027, and Walmart gives most items bought Oct. 1 through Dec. 31 the same deadline, with exceptions such as wireless phones. Rebuying only works if the cheaper deal is still in stock.

A credit card may help, though price protection has nearly vanished: only one of the 10 largest issuers, Capital One, still offers it, down from seven in 2017. Chase ended it Aug. 26, 2018, Discover on Oct. 31, 2018, and Citi on Sept. 22, 2019. Capital One’s Quicksilver and Savor cards refund up to $250 per item within 120 days, capped at $1,000 a year, but exclude limited-quantity promotions.