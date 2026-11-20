The United States carried out the death penalty Thursday on two inmates, one in Florida and another in Texas, bringing the country’s total to 39 executions in 2026, 20 of them in Florida, a record in the modern era.

Who were the two inmates executed Thursday in the United States?

At 6:19 p.m. local time (11:19 p.m. GMT), Florida executed Thomas Mitchell Overton , 71, who was convicted of the 1991 murder of a married couple expecting their first child.

The inmate received a lethal injection at Florida State Prison in Raiford, in the northern part of the state. In his final statement, Overton denied entering the couple’s home and attacking them: “I never killed anyone.”

Overton was sentenced to death in March 1999 for the two murders, in addition to receiving other prison terms for sexually assaulting the woman and the death of the baby she was expecting.

Meanwhile, Texas executed Cuban national Reinaldo Dennes at 7:08 p.m. local time (1:08 a.m. GMT Friday) , who had been sentenced to death for the 1996 killing of jeweler Janos Szucs during a diamond robbery valued at $3.6 million in Houston.

Dennes, a 70-year-old jewelry designer, had spent nearly three decades on death row and was executed by lethal injection at the Huntsville Unit. The procedure lasted 63 minutes, during which prison staff had trouble finding suitable veins to administer the drugs. Dennes repeatedly complained of pain and asked God to spare him from suffering.

Prison authorities said established protocols were followed and noted that the needles were eventually placed in the inmate’s left foot and neck.

An emergency request filed late by his lawyers with the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the execution was denied Thursday.

How many executions has Florida carried out in 2026, and why is there controversy over lethal injection protocols?

With both executions, the United States has recorded 39 in 2026: 20 in Florida and 19 spread across six other states, according to the Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC). With Dennes’ execution, Texas reached nine executions so far this year.

Florida had tied the 19 capital sentences carried out in 2025 on Nov. 5 with the execution of Jesse Guardado. Overton was the 20th inmate to receive lethal injection this year and the 48th since Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, took office in 2019, before leaving in January.

The state has two more executions scheduled, those of Ricardo González on Dec. 1 and Willie Seth Crain on Dec. 10, which would bring the total to 22 in 2026.

This record in the use of the death penalty in the U.S. comes amid controversy over flaws in lethal injection protocols, after the Sept. execution in Tennessee of Christa Pike, 50, who was convicted of murder, failed when she did not die after being given two doses of pentobarbital.

Pike spent 10 days hospitalized and returned to prison, where she remains in the infirmary and has physical and psychological aftereffects, according to her lawyers. Dennes’ execution again placed these procedures under scrutiny after prison staff had trouble finding a suitable vein and the inmate reported pain as the injection was administered.

Source: EFE