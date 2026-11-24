The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has raised the maximum Earned Income Tax Credit, known as the EITC, to $8,496 for tax year 2027. The adjustment appears in Section 3.06 of IRS Revenue Procedure 2026-35.

The EITC is a refundable credit for workers and families with low or moderate incomes. It can lower the tax owed and, if applicable, increase a refund. The updated amounts apply to tax years beginning in 2027, with returns generally filed in 2028.

How much can each taxpayer claim based on the number of children

For tax year 2027, the IRS set these maximum amounts based on the number of qualifying children:

No qualifying children: up to $685.

With one qualifying child: up to $4,573.

With two qualifying children: up to $7,552.

With three or more qualifying children: up to $8,496.

The amount each taxpayer can claim depends on income and filing status.

What income qualifies for the maximum $8,496 credit

For taxpayers with three or more qualifying children, the IRS table sets $18,880 in earned income as the point at which the maximum amount can be reached. The credit begins to phase out when adjusted gross income or earned income, whichever is greater, exceeds these limits.

Married couples filing jointly: the credit begins to phase out above $32,170 and drops to zero at $72,512.

Other eligible tax filing statuses: the credit begins to phase out above $24,660 and drops to zero at $65,002.

The IRS also says the credit cannot be claimed if the investment income counted under the rule exceeds $12,600 during tax year 2027.