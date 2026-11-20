The U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) is preparing to wrap up its November 2026 payment schedule with the final deposit for a group of retirees and disability beneficiaries. Payment dates will depend on each person’s date of birth.

The agency has also set December’s schedule, which includes new payment dates for people receiving retirement benefits, Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

Deposits will be spread throughout the month, with a special early payment on Dec. 31 because of the New Year’s holiday. These are the dates beneficiaries should keep in mind.

Who will receive November’s final Social Security check

The SSA will make its final November payment on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. The deposit will go to retirement, survivors, and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 21st and 31st of any month.

This group will receive the money through direct deposit or whichever payment method they have on file with the agency. For people who receive benefits based on another person’s work record, such as certain family members or survivors, the worker’s date of birth is used as the reference.

In December, the SSA will return to its usual deposit schedule for most beneficiaries. Payment dates will be based on birth date, while people who receive SSI or started collecting Social Security before May 1997 will have specific dates.

The official schedule lists the following dates:

Dec. 1 : Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients.

Dec. 3 : People who have received Social Security since before May 1997 and those who collect both Social Security and SSI.

Dec. 9 : Beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th.

Dec. 16 : Beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th.

Dec. 23 : Beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st.

Dec. 31: New SSI deposit for the January 2027 benefit.

This early payment is because Jan. 1 is a federal holiday for New Year’s Day. So the SSA will send the money on the last day of December.