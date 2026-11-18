When filing a tax return with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), taxpayers must meet a series of requirements. Among them is the obligation to complete and attach the appropriate forms based on their tax situation.

Leaving out any of these documents can cause the agency to reject the electronic filing. The same can happen when there are errors in personal information or inconsistencies between the information reported and official records.

What are the reasons a tax return can be rejected?

The IRS will reject tax returns when it detects errors or omissions in the information filed. The most common reasons include:

Missing required forms: failing to attach a document needed to support the reported information, depending on the taxpayer’s tax situation.

Errors in the Social Security number (SSN): entering the wrong number for yourself, your spouse or a dependent.

Incorrect names: entering a first or last name that does not match Social Security Administration (SSA) records.

Wrong payer identification number: incorrectly providing the tax number of the person who made certain payments.

Duplicate returns: trying to file a return when the system already shows a filing from the same taxpayer or spouse for that tax year.

Leaving out required forms on a tax return

This can happen, for example, when you leave out a document tied to certain income, deductions or tax credits. It can also happen if an attachment needed to complete the return is missing.

In these cases, after the rejection, the missing document must be identified, added and the electronic filing submitted again.

What happens when a tax return is rejected for errors?

When the IRS rejects an electronic return, it means the document has not yet been accepted and therefore is not considered filed.

In these cases, the taxpayer receives a notice explaining the reason for the rejection and the errors that must be corrected. However, there are situations in which the document must be filed by mail.

According to the IRS, for a paper return submitted after an electronic rejection to be considered filed on time, it must bear a postmark dated on or before the original deadline (including extensions) or within 10 calendar days after the rejection notice, whichever of those dates is later.

In addition, a copy of the notice must be attached, an explanation included for why it is being filed after the deadline, a brief record of the corrective steps taken, and the words “Rejected Electronic Return - (date)”. written in red on the first page.